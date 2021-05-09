LINKA (LINKA) Price Hits $0.0051 on Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LINKA has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00088261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00105432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.06 or 0.00793495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,271.14 or 0.09171198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001691 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.