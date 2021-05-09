LiquidApps Price Up 27% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $32.02 million and approximately $25,794.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00042660 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.