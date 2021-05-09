Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $24.33 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00087609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.82 or 0.00792499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00104680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,335.64 or 0.09195977 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

LUSD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 1,473,526,216 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

