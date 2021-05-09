Litecoin (LTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.54 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $362.68 or 0.00630411 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $24.21 billion and $8.54 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

