Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $141,647.41 and $6.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,003.98 or 0.99714475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00048453 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.13 or 0.00225877 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars.

