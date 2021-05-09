Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LYV stock traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.96. 2,994,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.