Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
LYV stock traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.96. 2,994,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.38.
LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
