Lobstex Price Reaches $0.11 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Lobstex has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $958,660.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 66.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,916,467 coins and its circulating supply is 21,916,455 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.