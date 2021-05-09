Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce earnings per share of $6.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.67. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $6.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $26.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $27.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $27.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $390.34. 1,203,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,732. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.