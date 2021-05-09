Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.7% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $390.34 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

