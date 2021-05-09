Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.8% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 218,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 23,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,557.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $390.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

