Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Hits $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDAX, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.88 or 0.00249509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.88 or 0.01201856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.64 or 0.00774341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,033.11 or 0.99941981 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

