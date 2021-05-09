Lotto 24-Hour Volume Reaches $475,265.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Lotto has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a market cap of $220.85 million and $475,265.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.47 or 0.00635883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000710 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000757 BTC.

About Lotto

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.