LSV Asset Management Acquires 208,155 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,155 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.18% of Dell Technologies worth $119,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.84.

DELL opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

