LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94,730 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.26% of General Dynamics worth $132,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.19.

Shares of GD opened at $194.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

