LSV Asset Management Has $241.06 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,676 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.32% of FedEx worth $241,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in FedEx by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 68,363.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $314.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $315.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.38 and its 200 day moving average is $270.74.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,648 shares of company stock worth $48,428,517. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.