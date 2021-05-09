LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,690,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.23% of The Timken worth $137,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after buying an additional 908,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after buying an additional 393,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,340,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 12,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,100,085.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,484.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,234 shares of company stock worth $14,331,753. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Timken stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $91.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

