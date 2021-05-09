LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,247 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of MetLife worth $199,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

NYSE MET opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.