LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 959,816 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.16% of Baidu worth $118,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $191.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.09.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

