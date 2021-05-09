LTO Network (LTO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.78 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $162.19 million and approximately $21.78 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00087827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00066734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00104293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.06 or 0.00785831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.08 or 0.08959425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00047967 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,023 coins and its circulating supply is 282,643,293 coins. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

