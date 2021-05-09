Lua Token (LUA) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Lua Token has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Lua Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $8.59 million and $112,266.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00088796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.67 or 0.00799856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00105788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.36 or 0.09287934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 207,754,900 coins and its circulating supply is 70,169,082 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

