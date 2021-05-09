Lunyr Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,467.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunyr has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $40,467.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00087907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00066752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00104870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.11 or 0.00786998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.87 or 0.09019146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048750 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.