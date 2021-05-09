LYNC Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million (LYNC)

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded 36% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. LYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $64,594.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LYNC Network has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00068709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00249376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.50 or 0.01214215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003742 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00030757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.53 or 0.00773039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,814.91 or 0.99644040 BTC.

About LYNC Network

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 995,500 coins. LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LYNC Network’s official website is lync.network . LYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/@lyncnetwork

LYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

