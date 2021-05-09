Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Magna International updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.51. 1,438,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $99.71.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.
About Magna International
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.