Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Magna International updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.51. 1,438,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $99.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on MGA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

