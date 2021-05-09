Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

MAIN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. 318,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,965. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.