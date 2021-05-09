Mainframe Achieves Market Cap of $169.51 Million (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Mainframe has a market cap of $169.51 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mainframe coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mainframe has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00087410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00067062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00105039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.19 or 0.00790065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00051021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.40 or 0.09045409 BTC.

About Mainframe

Mainframe (MFT) is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com . The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mainframe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mainframe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

