Maker Price Reaches $5,337.01 on Major Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Maker has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and $394.67 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can now be purchased for $5,337.01 or 0.09181861 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

