Manna Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Million (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Manna has a market cap of $1.45 million and $68.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Manna has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003173 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,802.97 or 0.97609267 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 86.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,046,091 coins and its circulating supply is 821,055,013 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Buying and Selling Manna

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

