MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.08 Million

Analysts forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will announce sales of $16.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.95 million and the lowest is $14.50 million. MannKind reported sales of $16.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $75.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.90 million to $80.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $86.91 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $118.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,544,000 after buying an additional 785,374 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MannKind by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 489,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in MannKind by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 726,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.29 on Friday. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

