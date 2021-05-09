Maro (MARO) Market Capitalization Hits $191.29 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Maro has a total market capitalization of $191.29 million and approximately $24,871.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00087450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00066251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00105205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.82 or 0.00791162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.54 or 0.09098485 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 938,944,121 coins and its circulating supply is 481,918,966 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.