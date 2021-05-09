Mask Network (MASK) Market Capitalization Achieves $177.10 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $177.10 million and approximately $34.07 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for $13.81 or 0.00023762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00066172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00103978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.13 or 0.00783276 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.93 or 0.09054019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

MASK is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

