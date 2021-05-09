McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,703,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $234.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

