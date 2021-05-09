McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.84 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.