McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $39,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.84 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $238.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.97 and a 200-day moving average of $217.57. The company has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

