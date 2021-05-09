Mchain (MAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $124.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Mchain has a market cap of $51,322.83 and approximately $124.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008280 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00015958 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000118 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 61,885,650 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.