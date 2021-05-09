McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post $4.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.58 and the lowest is $3.25. McKesson reported earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $18.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.65 to $20.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.53 to $22.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in McKesson by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in McKesson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,658,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson stock traded up $12.52 on Friday, hitting $197.61. 1,948,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,724. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson has a 1 year low of $125.65 and a 1 year high of $198.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.73.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.