McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 731 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

NFLX stock opened at $503.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $525.20 and its 200 day moving average is $519.08. The stock has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.86 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

