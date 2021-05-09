McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,332 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $137.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

