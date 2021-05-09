McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $276.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.63 and its 200-day moving average is $240.20. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

