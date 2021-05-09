McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 11,038 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of T opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

