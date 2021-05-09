Medicalchain Hits Market Cap of $3.43 Million (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Medicalchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Medicalchain has traded up 64.4% against the U.S. dollar. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $449,353.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00249067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $697.62 or 0.01176467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00030931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.43 or 0.00766354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,258.33 or 0.99932942 BTC.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

