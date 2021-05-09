megaBONK Price Tops $0.34 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. megaBONK has a market cap of $1.01 million and $6,815.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, megaBONK has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00067067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00105162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.58 or 0.00790382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,259.67 or 0.09165140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001720 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

