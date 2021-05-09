Meme (MEME) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.50 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Meme has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. Meme has a market cap of $29.46 million and $4.50 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,051.99 or 0.01768491 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.10 or 0.00712953 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005752 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019631 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

