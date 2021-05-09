Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $26.70 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Meme has traded down 36% against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for $953.56 or 0.01670099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $26.70 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.60 or 0.00670104 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005803 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020030 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

