Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $34,246.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.82 or 0.00707193 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005846 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019756 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,027.69 or 0.01747799 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

