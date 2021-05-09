Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,860 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $37,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

