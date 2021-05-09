Merculet Price Tops $0.0019 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $8.28 million and $209,394.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00067984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00250860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $689.32 or 0.01205796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003624 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00031220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.71 or 0.00788409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,260.81 or 1.00163736 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,427,964 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

