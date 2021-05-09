Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Mercury Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.20. 608,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,696. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.23. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

