Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $65,262.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,556,000 after purchasing an additional 735,806 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,122,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 534,437 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,237,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

