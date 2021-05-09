Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.31 ($9.78).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Metro stock opened at €10.60 ($12.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 million and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22. Metro has a 12-month low of €8.04 ($9.46) and a 12-month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.74 and its 200-day moving average is €10.39.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

