Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report earnings of $6.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.16. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings per share of $5.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $29.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.47 to $29.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $33.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.75 to $33.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,077.86.

MTD traded down $20.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,278.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $661.32 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,229.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,164.95.

In other news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

